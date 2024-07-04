Third violent sex offender released on Edmonton streets in 13 days

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a public warning regarding the release of David Hay, a convicted violent sexual offender, who will be residing in Edmonton. He is the third sex offender released back onto Edmonton streets in 13 days.The EPS believes there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Hay may commit another violent offence while in the community.Hay, 23, has a history of violent sexual offences, having victimized multiple adolescent females. The EPS has outlined a series of court-ordered conditions that Hay must adhere to as he integrates back into the community. His supervision will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS.Conditions imposed on David Hay include:Residing at an approved address and not changing it without written approval from his Supervisor.Abiding by a daily curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM unless otherwise approved in writing.Refraining from traveling outside of Edmonton without written permission.Avoiding possession of any weapons, including knives (except for use in his residence or at a restaurant for consuming a meal), bear spray, dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive materials, or any other weapons.Abstaining from alcohol, illegal drugs, or any intoxicating substances.The EPS urges anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions to contact them at 780-423-4567.David Hay is described as:Age: 23 yearsHeight: 170 cm (5-ft. 7-ins.)Weight: 75 kg (165 lbs)Eyes: BlueHair: BrownThe EPS emphasizes that this information is provided to enable the public to take suitable precautionary measures. The intent is not to encourage any form of vigilante action. The decision to release this information was made after careful consideration of privacy concerns, believing it to be in the public's best interest.Hay was released from jail twice in 2023 and quickly arrested both times after breaking conditions.On June 26, the Edmonton Police Service has issued a public warning about the release of Dwayne Kequahtooway, a 53-year-old convicted violent sexual offender.On June 22, the Edmonton Police Service has issued a public warning regarding Darrell Gauthier, a convicted violent sexual offender.