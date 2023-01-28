Drag protest 1

Around 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus in Calgary for holding an all ages drag show. 

Around 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus bar in Calgary for holding an all-ages drag show. 

“This is the sexualization of children,” said protest organizer Derek Reimer at the Saturday event. 

A similar number of counterprotestors showed up to stand near Social Beer Haus to offer support. 

Reimer gave a speech thanking Jesus for dying for people’s sins. 
Counterprotestors said the other side was hateful and bigoted. 

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

This is all about division in all areas likely perpetuated by the social order gatekeepers...

