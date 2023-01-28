Around 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus bar in Calgary for holding an all-ages drag show.
“This is the sexualization of children,” said protest organizer Derek Reimer at the Saturday event.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Palace Theatre, across the street from Social Beer Haus. Protestors waved Canadian and Albertan flags and held signs with messages such as “Liberalism is clearly a mental disorder” and “Sexualized cosplay isn’t education.”
One protestor set up a sound system and sang parody songs about freedom. Other people used microphones and air horns to complain about the bar sexualizing children.
A similar number of counterprotestors showed up to stand near Social Beer Haus to offer support. Counterprotestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Drag is sacred” and “We are your children.”
This group played and danced to songs such as Born This Way by Lady Gaga and Good as Hell by Lizzo. Alberta NDP MLA Joe Ceci showed up for a little to offer his support.
Organizer Reimer gave a speech thanking Jesus for dying for people’s sins. He said his side has repented for their sins.
The organizer went on to say the counterprotestors are still in their “abominable wicked ways.” He invited the counterprotestors to join his side and seek salvation.
Reimer said it is not OK to normalize children to drag shows. He said people have to speak up against the shows.
Meanwhile, the counterprotestors said the other side was hateful and bigoted.
“You are led by ignorance,” said one counterprotestor.
“You are led by fear.”
The Western Standard attempted to speak with several counterprotestors, but they all declined. They insulted the publication for reporting on an all ages drag show at Twisted Element.
Twisted Element held the All Ages Drag Brunch in July, which saw families bring their children to the gay bar to learn about drag.
This event had drag performers in their 20s to 50s do their acts in front of children.
The first drag queen appeared from behind the curtain wearing a white lycra T-shirt and athletic shorts while lip-syncing and dancing to Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.
Calgary police gathered to ensure the two sides were separated. No arrests were made, but Reimer was issued a bylaw ticket for unauthorized use of a sound system.
Protestor Anna-Josephine Madelaine said she was at the protest because it is “so wrong the way they are sexualizing children the way that they are.”
“People can do whatever they want behind closed doors, but don’t bring kids into it,” said Madelaine.
Madelaine said all ages drag shows are disgusting. She added children should do activities such as playing, riding their bikes, and sledding, rather than watching drag performers.
The protestor said she thinks more all-ages drag shows are happening because it is a political play. She acknowledged some drag queens are against having children at shows because it is not what their movement is about.
Reimer said God can be good and severe.
“And if people do not turn and repent, they will be held accountable for their actions,” he said.
“And they will spend the eternity in hell.”
This is all about division in all areas likely perpetuated by the social order gatekeepers...
