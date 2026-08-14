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Thirty years later: Man extradited from Mexico in Vancouver cold-case murder

Vancouver police have charged a 68-year-old Mexican national with second-degree murder in the 1996 beating death of Canada Post worker Muriel Lindsay after extraditing him from Mexico.
Juan Manuel Rueda Salud, left, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1996 killing of Muriel Lindsay, right.
Juan Manuel Rueda Salud, left, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1996 killing of Muriel Lindsay, right.Vancouver Police Department
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Vancouver
Crime
Vancouver Police
Crime In Canada
Vancouver Police Department
Cold Case
Extradition
The Vancouver Sun
Canada and Mexico
Muriel Lindsay
Kim Bolan
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Western Standard
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