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THIS BITES: Why Calgary's mosquito numbers haven't exploded — yet

While Calgary's mosquito season has not yet been that bad, there is still time for the population to rise, as it usually does by mid-July.
John Soghigian, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Calgary; mosquitos
John Soghigian, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Calgary; mosquitosWS
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Calgary
City Of Calgary
Integrated Pest Management Technician Alex Coker
mosquitos
mosquitos in calgary
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mosquito numbers in Alberta
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John Soghigian university of calgary
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