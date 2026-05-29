'THIS IS ALBERTA': US conservative organization throws spotlight on independence movement

CALGARY — The world is sitting up and taking notice as the Alberta independence movement continues to pick up speed, with US-based conservative organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) releasing a new documentary detailing Alberta’s frustrations with Ottawa.The documentary titled, The West Wants Out: Alberta Edges Closer to Independence from Canada, and produced by TPUSA reporters Tayler Hansen and Kian Simone, comes as Alberta heads into an October 19 referendum, where Albertans will be asked whether they want to remain in Canada or have Premier Danielle Smith’s government begin the legal process toward Alberta independence.TPUSA, was founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk and has since become one of the most recognizable grassroots political groups in the US, particularly among younger voters..“Imagine a land bigger than Texas, with more oil than Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran, with hard-working people who still believe in things like God, guns and freedom,” Hansen says in the film's opening moments.“This isn’t America or some far-off land. This is Alberta.”Promoting the documentary on social media, Hansen described Alberta as “the economic engine of Canada” and suggested the province is increasingly questioning its relationship with a federal government that many Albertans view as hostile to their values and energy sector.“What happens in Alberta could have massive implications for North American energy, politics and national security,” Hansen wrote on X.“Alberta produces roughly 50% of Canada’s oil and now the province, fuelling the country’s economy, is seriously flirting with independence from Ottawa.”.The film also covers recent developments involving the movement, such as the signature drive for Mitch Sylvestre’s Stay Free Alberta petition and Trudeau-appointed Justice Shaina Leonard quashing the petition earlier this month, when she cited a lack of Indigenous consultation, and the subsequent fallout from the decision, which prompted Premier Smith’s government to place a two-option question on the October ballot.The documentary also touches on numerous subjects many Albertans fed up with Ottawa’s policies have long had issues with such as equalization payments..“It’s effectively what America would call an entitlement program between states,” Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt says in the documentary while discussing equalization.“Think of it as Social Security between states on a grand scale. There’s a whole host of transfer programs that bleed money out of Alberta.”Several prominent figures in Alberta’s independence movement appear in the documentary, including lawyer Keith Wilson, Jeff Rath, and social media commentator Marty Belanger, known online as MartyUpNorth..Dr. Barry Cooper, political science professor at the University of Calgary and Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid are also featured.Wilson argues that even if Albertans eventually voted to leave Canada, the transition could be orderly and gradual.“The day after the referendum, nothing will change because the negotiations will need to start,” Wilson says in the film.He argues that existing federal laws could be adopted provincially before being reviewed and modified to reflect Alberta’s priorities.“The critical thing is that decisions that affect Albertans will be made by Albertans and not by Ottawa.”.The documentary also examines what Alberta independence could mean for the US and how Canada is seen by some Americans as being a threat to national security due to issues such as cross-border fentanyl trafficking and Ottawa’s growing ties with China.“An independent Alberta seeks to break those ties and restore or rebuild the once great relationship they had with the US,” Hansen said.Fildebrandt suggests many Albertans would welcome deeper economic integration with the US but would stop short of political union.“I think as long as it is on the economic front, Albertans would very much welcome deeper integration with the United States,” he said in the film.“But I don't think most Albertans want to see a political integration with the United States. We don't want to trade one distant imperial master for another. I don't want Ottawa pushing transgenderism on my children, but I also don't want Washington sending my son to war to die for someone else.”In the film, Reid contrasted Alberta’s push for independence to the origins of both Canada and the US, arguing that constitutional change can occur peacefully through democratic means and not with violence.“Our revolution will not be bloody, but it will be at the ballot box in October,” she said.