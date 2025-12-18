THIS IS ART? $2,000 new display at Calgary LRT station

A new art display is now occupying the Centre LRT station in Calgary — courtesy of taxpayers.About $2,000 worth of taxpayer money, to be exact. As you get off your long and trying journey on the Calgary LRT at your destination of Centre Street LRT station, you will find the famous window installation in big letters: "Gap Tooth," and "Sweat Suit" on the windows.The actual art installation, called Open Spaces: Windows to a View, features a framed abstract painting in the center, held up by extension cords.Accompanying this are plushies of the combined female and male gender symbols hanging from extension cords, with more plushies bearing these symbols inside plastic bags..As the communications director, Helen Moore-Parkhouse of Calgary Arts Development (CADA), owned by the City of Calgary, told the Western Standard, the artist of the display is named the "artist duo Gaptooth Sweatsuit."The art will be featured from December 2025 to March 2026.Moore-Parkhouse says the space at Centre Street Station, which is the exterior of the Telus Convention Centre — is a part of the Open Spaces program, and "is made available at no cost.""This program was started by the City in 2009, and since taking on the Public Art Program, Calgary Arts Development (CADA) has been stewarding the project on the City’s behalf," stated Moore-Parkhouse..Moore-Parkhouse added they do pay CARFAC fees to artists — the minimum recommended wages for artwork and services the artists provide. "We pay CARFAC fees to artists and administration fees to our partner organizations," she stated.Another installation, which ran in 2023 for the display at the LRT station featured the "National accessArts Centre (NaAC) to exhibit artworks by NaAC members, fostering artist development and increasing the visibility of artists with disabilities in Calgary."These art installations were also run by CADA, funded by the city of Calgary.