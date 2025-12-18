News

THIS IS ART? $2,000 new display at Calgary LRT station

Art display at Centre Street LRT station
Art display at Centre Street LRT stationPhoto Credit: Calgary Arts Development website
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
City Of Calgary
Yyccc
Calgary Lrt
Telus Convention Centre
Calgary Arts Development
City of Calgary LRT
Art installation LRT station
Art display funded by city of Calgary
art display at Centre street LRT station
Calgary taxpayer money
Centre Street LRT station
Taxpayer funds
Taxpayer funds Calgary
Ab city

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news