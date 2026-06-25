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'THIS IS ON PEOPLE'S RISK REGISTER': Liberal MP warns Alberta independence is worrying investors

Liberal MP Corey Hogan (Centre) says a new Calgary Chamber of Commerce survey should serve as a warning about the economic risks surrounding the Alberta independence debate.
Liberal MP Corey Hogan (Centre) says a new Calgary Chamber of Commerce survey should serve as a warning about the economic risks surrounding the Alberta independence debate.WS/David Wiechnik
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