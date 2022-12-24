Ottawa protest

Protestors seen downtown Ottawa on Feb. 11, 2022, weeks after the protest started in late January.

 Courtesy Francois Benoit/CBC

RCMP was prepared for a costly month-long Freedom Convoy siege in Ottawa, even after cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act, records show. Internal memos indicate police booked more than a million dollars’ worth of hotel rooms and cross-Canada charter flights, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We are currently working on several urgent requirements to assist with the blockades in Ottawa,” read a February 16 memo. “It’s quite possible we may have urgent, last-minute requirements this week for air charter services.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

Goose
Goose

SIEGE, noun [Latin sigillum.]

1. The setting of an army around or before a fortified place for the purpose of compelling the garrison to surrender; or the surrounding or investing of a place by an army, and approaching it by passages and advanced works, which cover the besiegers from the enemy's fire.

Report Add Reply

