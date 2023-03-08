Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada headquarters 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 4.5%, after eight consecutive increases that began March 2 last year.

The bank was encouraged by cooling economic factors, in particular the rate of inflation.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

j.nagy
j.nagy

Pathetic how politized our banking sector has become. Disinflation still means ur "money" is being increasingly eroded. Meanwhile govt colludes and deficit finances the country into the poor house and banks that their % along the way

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So we are close to another Federal election? That is the only reason to hold off on more hikes.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

It would appear that when paying attention to the current Liberal/subNDP government, the truth is usually a 'rare earth commodity'.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.