Calgary’s housing market saw the second record month in a row for sales in June, reaching 3,146 homes sold, up slightly from 3,120 sales in May. 

Sales for the first six months of 2023 are 23% below last year’s pace, which was expected, but are higher than pre-pandemic levels, says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB). 

