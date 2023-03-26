Rent

Rent 

 Courtesy CBC

The fact 45,864 people moved to Alberta in the final quarter of 2022, according to Statistics Canada, is if you’re an Albertan, good economically. More new faces with more new money to buy more new things.

The rental vacancy rate in Alberta at the end of October 2022 was 4.3%, down from 6.1% the year before, the most recent figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

Rent is communist, ownership is freedom.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Yet the psychotic pedophile Trudeau brings in millions more people

Our political elites need to be guillotined

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.