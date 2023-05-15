Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

Canadians’ interest in variable rate mortgages has dropped significantly from last year, a result of the aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada between March last year and January this year.

According to mortgage rate comparison website, Ratehub.ca, of consumers looking for a new mortgage, or were renewing, only 5% inquired about a five-year variable rate since Jan. 1 this year, down from 26% in the same time frame last year.

Mortgages

Mortgages

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

Over five million immigrants in eight years. The bubble is bursting.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.