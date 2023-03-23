The City of Calgary is conducting an on-line survey as part of its Anti-Racism program, to gather “recommendations that address and remove systemic racism for indigenous, black and diverse racialized communities in Calgary,” says the city on its website.
“The focus of this work is on people-based public safety; making sure that all who live, work, and visit Calgary can access and enjoy public spaces free of harassment and discrimination.”
But, if you’re white, you are not allowed to participate in the survey.
From a Q&A section of the survey details on the website:
“Is this survey for only indigenous, black or racialized communities?”
“Yes. Since this is an anti-racism project to improve the experiences and safety for indigenous, black and racialized communities we are seeking your opinions and perspectives. Often these communities have very few opportunities to shape public policies and offer perspectives to city initiatives.”
“Unfortunately, not all Calgarians treat each other with respect, and hateful behaviour and speech continues to negatively impact the lives of many Calgarians, especially indigenous, black and diverse racialized Calgarians,” says the city.
“There is a need to understand the root causes of hate, racism, and discrimination in city services and public spaces. We need to work together to identify ways to make public spaces hate free environments for all Calgarians who work and live in these spaces.”
And there’s this: “Racial profiling is when an individual is subjected to differential treatment or greater scrutiny ... in particular, we are looking to hear from people whose voices have been previously missed, and people who have not shared before.”
“This work needs community involvement.”
But not the white community.
The city promoted the survey on Twitter, and users participated in an unsolicited survey of their own, expressing their opinions.
I.G.: “This survey is written to justify the "Safe and Inclusive Access" bylaw that empowers the Mayor and certain Councillors to label certain speech as 'hate'. The survey is a post-justification tool for this horrible $10,000/1 year in jail bylaw. Stop dividing people.”
OG: “You are creating hatred where there was none. You are causing divide by radical policies.”
Larry: “So no white people in your society! Hypocrites to the core.”
Janelle: “Are there no white people in Calgary? Or are they just not welcome?”
Fred: “You are so mired down in your identity politics bigotry that you can't even see the blatant flaws in your "anti-racism" strategies. Flaws that will lead to any program you implement backfiring spectacularly.”
Gulag: “So no white people exist in Calgary or you pretend they aren't there? Sounds racist.”
Artist: “The optics here are terrible. You're trying to build an anti-racism strategy by being racist. Inclusivity according to you isn't for everybody. Funny that.”
Stacey: “Racism exists to some degree everywhere. Canada is one of the most diverse & inclusive countries on planet earth. This suggests you are fishing for racism & keeping it alive on life support.”
Steven: “What happened to the white people? Are they in the re-education camps, being forced to watch drag shows 24/7 until they break?”
Heather: “Why don’t I see myself represented in your picture? Don’t any white people exist in your utopia?”
Lincoln: “Jyoti Gondek is the Lori Lightfoot of Canada.”
Warrior: “It's interesting that in the spirit of inclusivity, you chose not to include 80% of your city population into your picture. Not enough space for Indigenous, East Asian or Caucasian people on the art board?”
Chiara: “Been in Canada for 27 years and haven’t faced any racism. You can be victim or victor but cannot be both. Shame on you for spreading hatred and division.”
In response, on Wednesday night, the city deleted its tweets encouraging people to take their survey.
(12) comments
The only racism I see in Calgary is people who are racist against white people! The white male is the most discriminated people in the world! They are trying to replace us with useless immigrants for votes and power! Not to mention the war against Christianity! The people who made this city, province, country and world great are under attach and slowly being wiped off the face of the earth! It’s a white genocide and it’s disgusting!
Gondek is an illegitimate mayor! She cheated her way in with the help of Nenshi! Gondek, and her predecessor Nenshi, and their woke city councillors are doing a great job of destroying the city of Calgary! Calgary used to be a great city, but for the last decade or more has been turning into a communist $h!t hole! I am disgusted with what Calgary has turned into, along with Communist Canada! Unfortunately Alberta is not far behind! Alberta separation needs to happen now!
Pathetic that the Mayor of Calgary and the City of Calgary believe that all white people are racists. This woke "mayor" get more hysterical, delusional and her behavior more repugnant every day.
Racism is alive and well in Calgary regardless of whether a person is Caucasian. So many restaurants in town where the entire staff are of only nationality - and their skin colour is the farthest thing from white. As an example, there’s a Subway near Blackfoot and 42nd Ave; the entire staff has always been Korean.
walmarts have been replacing white workers with east indians for a long time now
The Mayor . . . being a female minority is living up to the high standards set by other Mayors of that have succeeded in getting elected . . . . Mayors like Lightbrain of Chicago, DCs Mayor Bowser, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell . . . .
What do all of these mayors have in common?
They are all female minorities and all inept failures . . . .
This is Jim Crow in reverse . . . created by real racists . . . .
the biggest racist and bigots out there are the NDP and liberals, all their thoughts are about consumed with skin color, gender, sexual orientation. These Liberal/NDP racists and bigots should always be refereed to as that.
I think the Mayor is not treating all Calgarians with respect. She obviously has her own personal agenda in mind as they manipulates council. Never was Recall action required more.
I grew up in Calgary (long time ago- in the 80’s) and my high school did a survey one year which determined that we had students from 50+ different nationalities from all continents at the school. It was a visibly multi-racial school. We all thought that was normal and almost everybody treated all of each other with respect. We all had friends of several different races and it was a non-issue we never really thought about much.
Now with all these “anti-racist” policies and wokeness being pushed they are truly creating racism and division between people who would otherwise probably get along fine like we did way back in high school.
"not all Calgarians treat each other with respect"
Imagine that.
Yet another virtue signal from our Mayor, she fights for those that cant fight for themselves, look at her acknowledge her she is one of the good people promoting positive change. Critical race theory, wokeism. Using discrimination to fight discrimination? The woke ideologies when reduced to their core are nothing more than a blatant attempt to limit discussion and put parameters on what can or cant be discussed. Anything other than complete indoctrination will be met with punitive action, Bigot, climate denier, racist, anti vaxer, and so on. This is utimately about control and only the truly woke can disseminate from the top down as to what is acceptable. CONTROLLED speech
Welcome to Canada under the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition and every city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.