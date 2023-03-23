City of Calgary survey

City of Calgary survey

The City of Calgary is conducting an on-line survey as part of its Anti-Racism program, to gather “recommendations that address and remove systemic racism for indigenous, black and diverse racialized communities in Calgary,” says the city on its website.

“The focus of this work is on people-based public safety; making sure that all who live, work, and visit Calgary can access and enjoy public spaces free of harassment and discrimination.”

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(12) comments

Alberta Farmer
The only racism I see in Calgary is people who are racist against white people! The white male is the most discriminated people in the world! They are trying to replace us with useless immigrants for votes and power! Not to mention the war against Christianity! The people who made this city, province, country and world great are under attach and slowly being wiped off the face of the earth! It’s a white genocide and it’s disgusting!

Alberta Farmer
Gondek is an illegitimate mayor! She cheated her way in with the help of Nenshi! Gondek, and her predecessor Nenshi, and their woke city councillors are doing a great job of destroying the city of Calgary! Calgary used to be a great city, but for the last decade or more has been turning into a communist $h!t hole! I am disgusted with what Calgary has turned into, along with Communist Canada! Unfortunately Alberta is not far behind! Alberta separation needs to happen now!

Rusty Pipes
Pathetic that the Mayor of Calgary and the City of Calgary believe that all white people are racists. This woke "mayor" get more hysterical, delusional and her behavior more repugnant every day.

fpenner
Racism is alive and well in Calgary regardless of whether a person is Caucasian. So many restaurants in town where the entire staff are of only nationality - and their skin colour is the farthest thing from white. As an example, there’s a Subway near Blackfoot and 42nd Ave; the entire staff has always been Korean.

cptover
walmarts have been replacing white workers with east indians for a long time now

Left Coast
The Mayor . . . being a female minority is living up to the high standards set by other Mayors of that have succeeded in getting elected . . . . Mayors like Lightbrain of Chicago, DCs Mayor Bowser, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell . . . .

What do all of these mayors have in common?

They are all female minorities and all inept failures . . . .

This is Jim Crow in reverse . . . created by real racists . . . .

cptover
the biggest racist and bigots out there are the NDP and liberals, all their thoughts are about consumed with skin color, gender, sexual orientation. These Liberal/NDP racists and bigots should always be refereed to as that.

PersonOne
I think the Mayor is not treating all Calgarians with respect. She obviously has her own personal agenda in mind as they manipulates council. Never was Recall action required more.

martina1
I grew up in Calgary (long time ago- in the 80’s) and my high school did a survey one year which determined that we had students from 50+ different nationalities from all continents at the school. It was a visibly multi-racial school. We all thought that was normal and almost everybody treated all of each other with respect. We all had friends of several different races and it was a non-issue we never really thought about much.

Now with all these “anti-racist” policies and wokeness being pushed they are truly creating racism and division between people who would otherwise probably get along fine like we did way back in high school.

rmannia
"not all Calgarians treat each other with respect"

Imagine that.

reallynotreally
Yet another virtue signal from our Mayor, she fights for those that cant fight for themselves, look at her acknowledge her she is one of the good people promoting positive change. Critical race theory, wokeism. Using discrimination to fight discrimination? The woke ideologies when reduced to their core are nothing more than a blatant attempt to limit discussion and put parameters on what can or cant be discussed. Anything other than complete indoctrination will be met with punitive action, Bigot, climate denier, racist, anti vaxer, and so on. This is utimately about control and only the truly woke can disseminate from the top down as to what is acceptable. CONTROLLED speech

Woodrow George
Welcome to Canada under the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition and every city.

