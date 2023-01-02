Elon Musk has promised the long awaited ‘Fauci Files’ will be released within days, making the announcement in a Twitter exchange on Jan. 1.
"Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring," Musk tweeted.
When a woman said she was waiting for the "FauciFiles," Musk responded they would be released later in the week.
Waiting …… for #FauciFiles— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 1, 2023
It will be the 11th edition of the ‘Twitter Files’, which have revealed a conspiratorial relationship between Twitter and the FBI, as well as other US government agencies, to influence censorship on the social media giant in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
including last Thursday, when he commented on a New York Times interview with Fauci, pointing out what he called a "creepy" detail in the interview, which revealed the doctor's home office is littered with portraits and drawings of himself.
The opening paragraphs of the interview said:
"The walls in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s home office are adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans. The most striking one is by the singer Joan Baez."
The article continues: "The two of them, he said, 'have become pretty good friends over the years.' Dr. Fauci seemed a little uncomfortable with people knowing about the pictures. He said that previously, when they were captured on camera, the “far right” attacked him as an 'egomaniac.' If someone goes to the trouble of sending him a portrait of himself, he said, he would 'feel like I’m disrespecting them' if he discarded it."
Musk mocked Fauci, saying, "Maybe he just loves looking at science?", a reference to a comment from Fauci last year that he was ‘the science.’
Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, but as of Jan. 1, he has retired from government service and is set to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly in retirement pay.
In his interview with the Times, Fauci said his post-government service life will include writing a memoir and advisory roles where needed.
He also maintained he is a registered political independent, adding he is prepared to cooperate with the Republicans Oversight Committee, while taking a shot at them.
"I have no problem testifying before the Congress. I have nothing to hide. I could easily explain and justify everything I’ve done," Fauci said. "So, they’re making a big to-do about it, but I respect the concept of oversight."
Bring on the ‘Fauci Files.
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
