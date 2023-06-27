Interest rates
Despite a drop in the rate of inflation in May, economists expect the Bank of Canada to raise its overnight rate by .25% on July 12, taking it to 5%, the highest since 2001.

May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.4%, year-over-year (y/y), down from April’s rate of 4.4% (y/y), due to a .8% decline in gasoline prices, month-over-month and a drop of 18.3% y/y. 

