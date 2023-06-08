Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada’s announcement of raising its overnight rate by .25%, taking it to 4.75%, is still reverberating in financial corridors, but some economists are already predicting another rate increase in July.

“There were conflicting predictions about what the bank would do on June 7, with Scotiabank, for example, predicting the .25%, while Desjardins anticipated a continued pause on rate increases,” reports Storeys.

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The fake fiat currency scam has been created by the rich global parasite criminal class to steal from those who produce value, by hard work.

Fake "money" created out of nothingness, the scumbags tell us we're in debt to those who created nothing, then they steal everything.

These scumbags need to be tried and hanged for crimes against Humanity.

