Five Canadian cities made the list of the world’s 100 best cities, as compiled by Annual Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.
"The World's Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 250 cities, with populations of one million or more, around the world based on a wide variety of measures that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.
Bloomberg calls it “the most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and business people alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”
The Canadian cities are: Toronto (#24); Montreal (#57); Calgary (#65); Vancouver (#69) and Ottawa (#96) just ahead of Hanoi.
Here are Resonance’s takes on the five:
Toronto
Economic growth, fuelled by immigration and global investment, has Canada’s largest city poised for big things.
With almost half of its population foreign-born, Toronto’s top 25 finish this year is powered by diversity and education, with its eponymous university, U of T, ranking #9 globally and its residents finishing #20 for the planet’s most educated.
All that talent, about to increase drastically due to Canada’s embrace of skilled immigrants, will supercharge an economy that already boasts the seventh-highest number of Global 500 head offices (up two spots from last year).
Incredibly, Canada’s largest city only seems to be getting started, with the U of T projecting in less than 50 years, it will trail only New York and Mexico City in North American population centres.
Montreal
Canada’s exotic French heart battled through the brutal pandemic. But brighter days are back, mes amis.
Outgoing, two-cheek-embracing, convivial-above-all Montreal ranks #12 globally for income equality. Over the past two years Montreal turned major streets into creatively styled outdoor hangouts with art and music, and vastly increased bike lanes. Today, Montreal’s #22-ranked Culture is palpable with a smouldering indie music scene, digital placemaking and playful creativity on every street corner (or so it seems).
Calgary
Canada’s energy capital is building for its future and putting a struggling oil industry in the rear-view mirror.
Toronto may be Canada’s business heart, but Calgary, with one of the country’s youngest populations and home to its oil industry-forged entrepreneurialism, has always been the challenger. People here walk like New Yorkers and cut to the chase like Texans. Ranking #22 globally in our GDP per capita subcategory, by far the highest in Canada, the city is now slowly emerging from a spell of economic hardship not seen in decades (the fortunes of Calgary rise and fall with the price of crude). Home construction is ramping up as new residents seek more affordable real estate (relative to the rest of the country).
Vancouver
The most Asian city outside of Asia is as smart as it is gorgeous. Too bad about the price of entry, with the priciest real estate in the country.
Vancouver was built with a pan-Asian sensibility that's driving some of Canada’s fastest population growth. It’s considered safe, smart (the University of British Columbia ranks #18 globally) and socially minded (Income Equality ranks #20).
Vancouver is spread across exquisite urban topography. Leave the downtown office via public transit and be skiing or riding a mountain bike run an hour later.
Vancouver’s housing prices are now mostly hitched to a global context, largely decoupled from local wages. Fortunately, Silicon Valley and Seattle tech firms, coaxed by Canada’s openness to immigration from global tech talent, are eyeing the city.
Ottawa
The cosmopolitan capital of Canada has a reputation for brainpower that’s attracting the world.
Canada’s capital has long lived in the shadow of its exciting big-city siblings, Toronto and Montreal. Ottawans are uncommonly intelligent: the city ranks #15 in educational attainment. All that brainpower has poured into some 1,800 knowledge-based businesses — everything from clean technology and life sciences to digital media, aerospace and software. Tens of thousands of new jobs are the result (even in this period of economic uncertainty) along with a #79 ranking in global GDP per capita. That means there’s money to spend on plentiful things to do.
And because we know you’re curious, here are Resonance’s overall top five:
(2) comments
these kinds of "best of" are always relative to some criteria, so need to be taken with an individual grain of salt. For an obvious example, if one is looking to retire, a warm climate becomes rather relevant. As does ones own background--Archie Bunker will be more comfortable living where a nuclear Physics professor might not. Someone who exercises strenuously would like parts of Alberta. For most people, cost of housing is always relevant. Often these "surveys" are more concerned with "economic development" and the like, which are down the list of most people.
Wouldn’t live in any of these cities. Hard pass!
