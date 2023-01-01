Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

Five Canadian cities made the list of the world’s 100 best cities, as compiled by Annual Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.

"The World's Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 250 cities, with populations of one million or more, around the world based on a wide variety of measures that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

these kinds of "best of" are always relative to some criteria, so need to be taken with an individual grain of salt. For an obvious example, if one is looking to retire, a warm climate becomes rather relevant. As does ones own background--Archie Bunker will be more comfortable living where a nuclear Physics professor might not. Someone who exercises strenuously would like parts of Alberta. For most people, cost of housing is always relevant. Often these "surveys" are more concerned with "economic development" and the like, which are down the list of most people.

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Wouldn’t live in any of these cities. Hard pass!

