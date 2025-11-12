Thomas Lukaszuk says painting the Canadian flag over the Palestinian flag is 'anti-Palestine messaging'

University of Calgary students were seen painting over the Palestinian flag with the Canadian flag —and Thomas Lukaszuk, former deputy premier, has some thoughts.On Tuesday — Remembrance Day — the Campus Conservative Association of Calgary gathered, waving Canadian flags and painting a rock — known to be repainted quite often — with the Canadian flag.Prior to this, the rock had been painted with the Palestinian flag for over a year. This is known because many pro-Palestinian protests on campus had occurred back in the spring of 2024. .Lukaszuk wrote on X in response to Premier Danielle Smith's post praising the students' actions:"#RemembranceDay, a day of reflection and reverence for fallen Canadian soldiers, is not to serve as an occasion for dog whistle political campaigns, division, and anti-Palestine messaging.""Sure, disgrace yourself, but not as a Premier, as that reflects on us all," Lukaszuk said.An X user, Alexandre Muise said in response to his post, "What the hell does Remembrance Day have to do with Palestinian protesters.""Canadians need to remember our veterans as Danielle Smith and these fine young Canadians are doing."."Let's keep Palestinian, Land Acknowledgements and other left-wing political bs out of this. ONE DAY 4 VETS."Another, Right Blend, stated: "'Anti-Palestinian messaging?'""What the fk are you on about?""It's a rock. It's a maple leaf on a rock. Get over yourself.".The "rocks," have been around for over 50 years, and the University of Calgary states they have become a "symbol of free expression."Lukaszuk is also the petition applicant for the "Alberta Forever Canada" citizen initiative petition, which asked Albertans whether the province should remain in Canada.It recently met its signature count, moving towards a legislative vote.