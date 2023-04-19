Luxury home in Vancouver

Luxury home in Vancouver 

 Courtesy Sotheby's

Prices in luxury home markets in Canada’s four largest cities have taken a beating to start 2023, compared to the halcyon first three months of 2022.

Homes priced at $1 million or more saw declines averaging 46% in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, according to the latest luxury real estate report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.