Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

National homes sales increased by 5.1% in May from April, with 70% of markets across the country showing month-over-month increases, including the larger markets of The Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal, Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa, reports the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

Sales also increased year-over-year by 1.4%, a small gain acknowledges CREA, but significant in that it was the first national year-over-year sales increase in almost two years. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.