Homes under construction

Homes under construction 

 Courtesy newhomessource.com

Canada’s new home construction industry went from a red-hot April to a much more tepid May, as new home starts fell to a seasonally adjusted 202,494 units, a 23% drop from April’s 261,559 starts, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

It’s not the best of news for a country that's facing a serious, and growing, shortage of homes, but not entirely unexpected.

Housing starts

Housing starts

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The homeless population where I live is now starting to look like the UN . . .

Likely to be many more homes on the market this year as folks get the bad new when they Renew Mortgages.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bring in another million 3rd worlders

That will help solve the problem of affordable housing in Canada

According to our “experts”

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.