The Bank of Canada conditionally put the brakes on raising its overnight, after eight consecutive increases, with language suggesting it would prefer to keep the rate where it is, 4.5%, for the remainder of the year, Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets, tells Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP).

That could change, based on actions by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), which sets the interest rate down south.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Because the last thing the Liberal Party of Canada needs is another interest rate hike when we might be goings into another federal election. We know Justin isn't smart enough to consider such things, as "the budget will balance itself " and "You'll forgive me if I don't pay attention to monetary policy. " are Trudeau standards.

Report Add Reply

