Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

A star candidate from the PPC’s first by-elections in 2019 is in Manitoba to help Maxime Bernier win a byelection battle in Portage-Lisgar.

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, who received 10.9% of the vote in a byelection in Burnaby South in January of 2019, is going all out in an effort to return the PPC leader to Parliament in 2023.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

