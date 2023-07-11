Trudeau-with-soilders
By Ewa Sudyk

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Latvia Monday promised to gradually increase Canada’s military footprint in the Baltic country by 1,200 personnel over the next three years.

In theory, by 2026 this would bring Canada’s total troop commitment to Op REASSURANCE to 2,200 soldiers.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Serve your country to be offered MAID instead of a wheelchair ramp. Welcome to Trudeau's Post Nation Canada.

John1963
John1963

Obvious question, why exactly are we deploying troops to Latvia? What compelling Canadian interest is served?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I imagine the poor soldiers in today’s CAF snapping a salute to an officer and answering a question with a forceful, “Yes Sir! I mean Yes Ma’am! Or should that be Yes Fluffy.” Military life in the CAF can only be terribly confusing. Who would willingly enlist to be abused and disrespected by their own government and then discarded like trash once they return?

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think the Canadian and American armed forces should join together.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Where are all the blue and pink haired, dress wearing alphabet soup group when the CAF really needs 'em? Must still be busy with storytime I guess!

