Residents flee Yellowknife

Traffic was bumper to bumper as residents flee Yellowknife. There is only one road out of the city.

 Facebook

Residents have been told by officials they have to clear out of Yellowknife by Friday afternoon.

The citywide evacuation was issued Thursday night as thousands of people hit the road south to Alberta.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

4 teenage girls arrested for attempted arson and RCMP is looking for 2 dark clothed individuals who were either seen or captured by surveillance e cameras or dashcams as they started several fires in the area.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

When my hometown was evacuated in May, I found more reliable up to date information about the physical fire locations from the NASA fire map, then I did from local or provincial government officials. In fact they wanted to continue the evacuation until the following Monday because AHS was dragging their feet about staffing the hospital. It wasn't until after it was leaked that everything was in place for our return and the new breaks and rain had mitigated any danger that the town overrode AHS and lifted the evacuation.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Arson should be death penalty if you kill people. Sadly its being done by eco wackos. Remeber when eco wackos tried to help animals not burn them to deatb for there new relgion.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

All these fires are obviously being deliberately set by Trudeau infected WEF globalists in order to bring in their “:climate boiling emergency” enslavement and destruction of what’s left of our rights in Canada

Could not be more obvious

Great evil is being unleashed on Canadians

Trudeau and his WEF masters want you and your family enslaved or dead

Report Add Reply
IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

WTH? Premiers? Firefighters? Firewatchers? Canada satellites? Nothing? Incompetent arse holes! The fires have been almost EXACTLY that bad, since Aug.7th! (I can PROVE that with fire maps) Those people were freaking out since Aug 7 Today is the 17th. Theyre been sweating bullets and IGNORED Until air lifts were needed? Finally all exits were BLOCKED BY FIRE, GOV couldnt IGNORE it anymore someone might find out what a bunch of heartless b*stards they are, so they finally~~ sent fire and rescue. You know American news has more info and more accurate info about them than the frikken Calgary Herald does?? Check out Oregon News. Over 90% of the wildfires have been STATED as human caused, and people are led to believe its an ACCIDENT. It just makes me so angry.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.