Residents have been told by officials they have to clear out of Yellowknife by Friday afternoon.
The citywide evacuation was issued Thursday night as thousands of people hit the road south to Alberta.
The Northwest Territories (NWT) government has taken over the reins from the City of Yellowknife, putting a fire retardant line down beyond the work that the city is doing for additional protection.
Scary scenes from one couples drive out of the #NWTWildFires there’s only one road out, these pictures were captured near Hay River. pic.twitter.com/T7ZEpIA7Yg— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 17, 2023
“The fire now represents a real threat to the city,” Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson said at a news conference.
Pursuant to Section 17 of the Emergency Management Act and following the declaration of a state of emergency by the NWT government, Thompson has directed that residents of the City of Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah and Ingraham Trail begin evacuating.
Residents living along the Ingraham Trail, in Dettah, Kam Lake, Grace Lake and Engle Business District are currently at the highest risk and should evacuate as soon as possible. Other residents have until noon on Friday.
Video captured near Hay River #NWTWildFire pic.twitter.com/JAr9woBE2t— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 17, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a meeting to discuss the wildfires which have prompted the evacuation of the capital city. According to Government of Canada reports, there are more than 230 wildfires burning and up to 20,000 sq. km. have burned while thousands of residents have fled their homes.
...sometimes angels roar. https://t.co/ePSYJRIOCU— Jamie McGee (@JamieMc46313002) August 17, 2023
"Right now the cities are evacuating lots of people left between yesterday and today," Owner of Gastown in Yellowknife Jamie Pye told the Western Standard on Thursday.
"We kept the gas station opened up right up until we ran out of fuel and then I’ll shut her down and I am ready to leave."
Pye said it wasn't his decision to leave; he would have stayed as long as he could to make sure people have full tanks before hitting the highway.
"All of my staff have left, right now they need my fuel supplier. All fuel is designated for emergency services and so that’s why I’m no longer able to keep open," Pye said.
"Smoke is very thick in the city this morning. More people are steadily leaving," Pye said.
"They do have free fuel for evacuees at Steen River and water as well. I believe there is more help along the way. I had one customer yesterday who counted over 700 vehicles on his way into Yellowknife from Behchoko in the lineup to leave."
On Thursday, officials said a wildfire 16 km west of Yellowknife could reach it by the weekend.
"We know everyone is looking for information," NWT Fire stated.
"We're doing our best to work with our crews who are actively fighting fires across the territory to get updates out."
4 teenage girls arrested for attempted arson and RCMP is looking for 2 dark clothed individuals who were either seen or captured by surveillance e cameras or dashcams as they started several fires in the area.
When my hometown was evacuated in May, I found more reliable up to date information about the physical fire locations from the NASA fire map, then I did from local or provincial government officials. In fact they wanted to continue the evacuation until the following Monday because AHS was dragging their feet about staffing the hospital. It wasn't until after it was leaked that everything was in place for our return and the new breaks and rain had mitigated any danger that the town overrode AHS and lifted the evacuation.
Arson should be death penalty if you kill people. Sadly its being done by eco wackos. Remeber when eco wackos tried to help animals not burn them to deatb for there new relgion.
All these fires are obviously being deliberately set by Trudeau infected WEF globalists in order to bring in their “:climate boiling emergency” enslavement and destruction of what’s left of our rights in Canada
Could not be more obvious
Great evil is being unleashed on Canadians
Trudeau and his WEF masters want you and your family enslaved or dead
WTH? Premiers? Firefighters? Firewatchers? Canada satellites? Nothing? Incompetent arse holes! The fires have been almost EXACTLY that bad, since Aug.7th! (I can PROVE that with fire maps) Those people were freaking out since Aug 7 Today is the 17th. Theyre been sweating bullets and IGNORED Until air lifts were needed? Finally all exits were BLOCKED BY FIRE, GOV couldnt IGNORE it anymore someone might find out what a bunch of heartless b*stards they are, so they finally~~ sent fire and rescue. You know American news has more info and more accurate info about them than the frikken Calgary Herald does?? Check out Oregon News. Over 90% of the wildfires have been STATED as human caused, and people are led to believe its an ACCIDENT. It just makes me so angry.
