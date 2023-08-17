Thousands of BC residents near West Kelowna have been put on alert to evacuate.
More than 4,800 properties were put on alert in the central Okanagan late Wednesday night.
A raging wildfire burns near MacDougall Creek and is spreading about 10 Km outside of West Kelowna.
Have a plan of where you will go should you need to evacuate. Be prepared by having grab-and-go bags ready in the event you need to leave quickly. Stay informed about the situation from official sources and follow direction from your local authority.— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 17, 2023
A local state of emergency has been issued for the City of West Kelowna, a portion of Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area due to advancing wildfire protection needs.
"The McDougall Creek Wildfire is currently estimated at 300 hectares and is classified as out of control," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a news release.
"An Evacuation Order is in place for 68 properties formerly on alert for the McDougall Creek Wildfire."
The operations centre said residents on Evacuation Orders must leave the area immediately.
"To ensure an orderly evacuation of residents in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time," the operations centre said
Evacuation Alerts have also been expanded to include areas north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing.
"Residents must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time," the operations centre said.
"Get ready and make arrangements for pets and livestock and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents."
More than 5,700 properties have been placed on Evacuation Alert in the following communities:
- Bartley Road
- Bear Creek Provincial Park
- Caesars Landing
- Pine Point
- Raymer Bay
- Rose Valley
- Sailview Bay
- Shannon Woods
- Smith Creek
- Tallus Ridge
- Traders Cove
- West Kelowna Estates
- West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park
- Wilsons Landing
- Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9
- Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10
- Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site
Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an Evacuation Alert and campers are advised to be ready to leave the area.
"Recreation areas within West Kelowna and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are under Evacuation Order and the public is asked to leave the area immediately," the operations centre said.
Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/open_in_new or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.
"If you are evacuating, please connect with friends and family for options for temporary accommodations as tourism partners are at capacity," the operations centre said
A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
