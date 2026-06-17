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Thousands of Canadians make more than 100 doctor visits a year as report raises concerns about health-care abuse

Alberta reported the largest number of patients with exceptionally high usage. Government data showed 25,767 Albertans had more than 50 appointments with a general practitioner in 2024, while 9,331 had more than 100 visits.
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