Yellowknife Welcome Sign
Residents of Yellowknife will be allowed to make the trek back home on Wednesday as the NWT welcomes back wildfire evacuees.

Key staging posts will be set up along the highway, from Fort Providence and are ready to provide support as a convoy of vehicles heads to the north in the coming day. Many will be seeking fuel for their lengthy drive.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

