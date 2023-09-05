Residents of Yellowknife will be allowed to make the trek back home on Wednesday as the NWT welcomes back wildfire evacuees.
Key staging posts will be set up along the highway, from Fort Providence and are ready to provide support as a convoy of vehicles heads to the north in the coming day. Many will be seeking fuel for their lengthy drive.
"No one is allowed to return until tomorrow at noon," Yellowknife resident Kelly Handley said on Tuesday.
"It's going to be a long wait with the long convoy of vehicles returning home. I can't wait to return home."
There is some good news for Hay River residents; it got more rain.
"Cooling temperatures and scattered precipitation make ideal firefighting conditions in the area," NWT Fire said.
"Even if highways are open, crews are still at work. Crews will be active on Hwy. 3 between Behchoko and Yellowknife and on Hwy. 1 between the border and Kakisa and between km marker 40 and 60. Don’t make their jobs harder!"
NWT Fire said it is asking residents to please go slowly.
"Give our crews space, and follow all directions on the ground. Safety is the most important thing," NWT Fire said.
Crews are also hard at work in Fort Smith against a complex of fires that have burned since May.
The City of Yellowknife said it is proactively working with the Government of the Northwest Territories to develop a phased plan to ensure the safe return of its residents.
Roughly 68% have evacuated the NWT because of wildfires.
The plan will ensure critical services are available, including healthcare and essential businesses and that core municipal services are on the ground; important first steps to prepare for everyone to return.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of essential workers, we have completed our defence work and are now preparing for the return of our families, friends and co-workers,” said Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty.
