Thousands rally in Edmonton for Alberta independence

By Michael MurphyThousands of people gathered outside the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Saturday to show their support for Alberta independence from Canada.From as early as midday people began arriving in the government sector for the 4 p.m. start; buying merchandise, which included Alberta flags, caps and independence sweaters.“Wake up Alberta! It’s time to go,” was the catch cry of the afternoon, with the overall mood being one of enthusiasm and support for their cause and the numerous speakers that were on hand.There was a very small, but vocal, counter protest group, situated on the upper level of the concourse leading to the legislature, and while there was some banter between the two groups, there was no trouble.The latest rally for Alberta independence was promoted by several groups, including the Alberta Prosperity Project, as the I am Alberta Rally, and follows a similar event held in early May.The rally was instigated, in part, by a perceived lack of representation in Ottawa in terms of what Alberta contributes to the nation financially through its natural resources and agricultural sector, and the allocation of members of parliament in relation to population.A common sentiment among Alberta independence movement, is that they feel the province will be financially better off as an independent nation.Wade, from Sylvan Lake carried a megaphone, and was the man behind the aforementioned catch cry. Wade has been heavily involved in the move towards Albertan independence, and when asked what motivated him towards Alberta becoming its own sovereign country, he replied: “…we just want to stand on our own two feet.”Tracy travelled by bus with his wife from Drumheller and he echoed a strong sentiment within the crowd, when he said that he attended to show support for the Alberta independence cause.“I believe there is strength in numbers, and I wanted to see a good showing here today to show that Alberta independence is very important, and that we should be taken seriously,” Tracy said.In 2025, many pre and post federal election polls have displayed varying figures in relation to those who are for or against Alberta’s independence from Canada. Despite the uncertainty of polls, one thing that has become clear is the degree of seriousness in which Albertans, and other Canadians, view the independence movement.