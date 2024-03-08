Three arrested in connection with brutal murder of couple in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has apprehended three individuals suspected of committing a heinous crime, resulting in the senseless deaths of a married couple in Bowmanville, approximately 75 km east of Toronto.The horrifying incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, when three masked armed assailants descended upon a residence on Crombie St. in Bowmanville. The suspects forced entry into the home and unleashed a barrage of gunfire, fatally shooting both victims at close range.The victims, identified as Aram Kamel and Rafad Alzubaidy, tragically succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Adding to the heartbreak, Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at the time.The Durham Regional Police Service Homicide Unit announced a breakthrough in the investigation on Friday. Three suspects believed to be responsible for the brutal murders have been apprehended and charged accordingly.Illia Ayo, 22, of no fixed address, Abdinisar Aden, 22, of Toronto, and Emmanuel Ezhon, 21, also of Toronto, now face charges of first degree murder.All three suspects have been detained pending a bail hearing.Detective Graham of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit asked anyone with pertinent information to come forward, urging individuals to contact authorities at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.For those who wish to remain anonymous, Durham Regional Crime Stoppers offers a platform to provide tips, with the potential for a $2,000 cash reward. Information can be submitted via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.