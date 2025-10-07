Three arrested in random Edmonton transit stabbing

Edmonton police have arrested three people in connection with an unprovoked stabbing and robbery that left two men in hospital last week.Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a transit station near 90 Ave. and 175 St. Police say two men were approached by the suspects, who demanded their cell phones. When the men refused, one of the accused stabbed both victims and stole their phones before fleeing with two accomplices — two males and one female — on bicycles. Both victims, aged 24 and 45, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.Det. Aaron Sauve credited Edmonton police’s Operations and Intelligence Command Centre, Stony Plain Road BEATS team, West Division patrol officers, and Edmonton Transit for quickly identifying and apprehending the suspects. “All three suspects were identified within hours and in custody within 24 hours,” Sauve said.On Thursday, Kalend Edwards, 31, Tristan Niastus, 28, and Jessalyn Edwards, 28, were arrested along the Stony Plain Rd. corridor in West Division. They are known to police and have been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.