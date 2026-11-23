CALGARY — The death of Jon Wells in a Calgary hotel lobby has led to manslaughter charges against three police officers, two years after the unarmed Blood Tribe man died in custody, CBC News reported.Calgary police constables Filip Poskovic, 39, Roy Braun, 53, and Vincent Washington, 48, were each charged Monday with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm. All three were released on undertakings and are due in court in January.Police were called to the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre on Macleod Trail shortly before 1 a.m. on September 17, 2024, after Wells, 42, allegedly refused to leave the lobby.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said body camera footage showed Wells standing with his hands visible when the first officer told him to leave. About 30 seconds later, the officer pointed a stun gun at Wells, who raised his hands and said he would go.“I don’t want to die,” Wells told the officer as he walked slowly toward the doors with his hands up, according to ASIRT..'I CAN'T BREATHE:' Edmonton cops cleared in death of man who was being restrained.Two more officers entered the lobby. The first officer put away his stun gun and tried to grab Wells. ASIRT said no officer had told Wells he was being detained or arrested.Wells resisted the officer’s grip, according to ASIRT. A second officer tackled him and punched him in the head while they were on the floor. The other two officers fired their stun guns at Wells.ASIRT said the officers continued to use force for about three and a half minutes before securing his wrists and legs.Wells was face down, vomiting and bleeding from the mouth when officers placed a spit hood over his head, ASIRT said.Paramedics gave him a sedative about seven minutes after he was handcuffed. He remained face down for roughly three more minutes before someone noticed he was unresponsive. First responders tried to revive him, and he was pronounced dead in the lobby.Lawyers for all three officers told CBC News their clients deny the allegations. “He is presumed innocent and plans to vigorously defend himself at trial,” said Cory Wilson, who represents Poskovic.