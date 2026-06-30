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Three charged after dog shot dead in North Battleford, firearms seized by RCMP

Three people are facing a combined 18 criminal charges after a dog was shot and killed in a North Battleford neighbourhood, prompting an RCMP investigation that led to the seizure of firearms and multiple arrests.
Three people are facing a combined 18 criminal charges after a dog was shot and killed in a North Battleford neighbourhood, prompting an RCMP investigation that led to the seizure of firearms and multiple arrests.Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP
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Crime In Canada
Saskatchewan Rcmp
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