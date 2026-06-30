Three charged after dog shot dead in North Battleford, firearms seized by RCMP

CALGARY — Three people are facing a combined 18 criminal charges after a dog was shot and killed in a North Battleford neighbourhood, prompting an RCMP investigation that led to the seizure of firearms and multiple arrests.According to Battlefords RCMP, officers responded to a report of a shooting on 8th Avenue North on June 26. Police say a man was walking his dog when a truck carrying several occupants approached him.Investigators allege threats were made from the vehicle before a firearm was discharged, striking the dog. The animal died at the scene. The owner was not physically injured.RCMP said the suspect vehicle fled immediately after the shooting but was located a short time later parked outside a residence on 110th Street.CTV News reports police surrounded the home and arrested three men without incident after they exited the residence. A woman who allegedly fled the property on foot was also taken into custody..Saskatchewan Marshals Service announces North Battleford regional headquarters.As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Dennis Kennedy of North Battleford has been charged with 11 offences, including injuring or endangering animals, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.Allan Desmeules, 53, of North Battleford faces five charges, including unsafe storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm.Tashina Whitstone, 39, of Red Pheasant Cree Nation, has been charged with uttering threats to animals and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.A fourth person arrested during the investigation was released without charges.Kennedy made his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on June 29.Desmeules and Whitstone are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.RCMP have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting. Charges against the accused have not been proven in court.