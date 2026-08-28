Three charged after man kidnapped, forced into car trunk in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say three people have been charged after a man was threatened with a knife, assaulted and forced into the trunk of his own vehicle before being driven out of the city.Police said the kidnapping began shortly after midnight on Aug. 18 when a 31-year-old man parked in the 200 block of Lucas Blvd. N.W. in the northwest Calgary community of Livingston and took his dog for a walk in a nearby park.Investigators said another man approached the victim and threatened him with a knife, sparking a physical confrontation.Two other men then arrived and the three suspects allegedly forced the victim into the trunk of his vehicle before driving toward the outskirts of Calgary.Police said the victim was eventually released from the trunk along Wagon Wheel Crescent near Balzac. The suspects allegedly drove away in his vehicle.The man suffered minor injuries and managed to flag down a passing motorist, who contacted RCMP.Calgary police tracked the stolen vehicle later that day to the northeast community of Rundle.Officers saw the vehicle leave Calgary at a high rate of speed and, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter and RCMP, followed it to Innisfail.Police said the vehicle eventually pulled into a parking lot, where RCMP officers arrested a woman and two male passengers.Two children were also inside the vehicle..Tiera Sedentopf, 25, of Calgary, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous driving. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.Kyle Fraser, 31, of Calgary, faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of an assault weapon and two counts of breaching conditions.Fraser remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.Danny Sawa Sawa, 21, of Calgary, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.“This was a dangerous situation, not only for the victim who was kidnapped but the children who where in the back of a speeding car,” said Staff Sgt. Keith Shufelt.“Thanks to the cooperation between the CPS, HAWCS, and the RCMP, we were able to arrest the suspects just a few hours after the kidnapping and assault happened.”Police said investigators are still trying to identify a third suspect in connection with the kidnapping.Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.