Three charged in Calgary luxury car dealership arson causing $10 million in damage

Three Calgary men have been charged with arson following a fire that destroyed millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles at a south Calgary dealership earlier this year.The blaze broke out at approximately 4:45 a.m. on March 16, 2026, at a luxury car dealership located in the 5500 block of 1A St.S.W. At the time of the fire, 25 luxury vehicles were inside the building.Police estimate the fire caused roughly $10 million in damage to the vehicles and dealership.Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set after recovering evidence from the scene. Calgary Police Service investigators worked alongside the Calgary Fire Department to excavate and examine the site while also reviewing CCTV footage from the area.The investigation stretched over two months and involved the review of extensive surveillance footage, the execution of search warrants and multiple interviews.As a result, police have charged Kais Kassoua, 45, Logan Drake, 34, and Chayce Krause, 31, all of Calgary, with one count each of arson.Kassoua is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.Drake and Krause remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.Police said there is currently no evidence suggesting the dealership owner was involved in the incident or had any connection to the accused.Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.