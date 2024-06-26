Three charged in connection to kidnapping in Calgary

Calgary police have charged three individuals in relation to a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city's northeast last month. Samantha Lawrence, 30, Thorren John Aldrich, 36, and Kaitlyn Marlene Elliott, 29, face over 50 offences combined.The victim, a man, was allegedly held against his will for several days, physically restrained, and assaulted multiple times. He was initially lured to a hotel room at the Emerald Hotel & Suites. He was later transported to a residence on Centre St. N.The victim managed to escape and report the incident to police on May 9. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the three individuals, who face charges including kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, robbery, and various firearms-related offences.Police believe the incident was drug-related and seized several weapons and ammunition, including a handgun, revolver, SKS rifle, and homemade taser, from the hotel room, residence, and vehicles connected to the incident.The accused are scheduled to appear in court on various dates, with Lawrence's next appearance on July 19, Aldrich's on Wednesday, and Elliott's on July 4.