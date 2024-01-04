Edmonton toddler died from Carfentanil, fentanyl ingestation, three adults charged

After several months of investigation, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has criminally charged three adults related to the tragic death of a 23-month-old boy.On September 15, the toddler’s mother, 34, stayed home with her common-law male partner, 26, who is not the biological father of the boy, in their west Edmonton residence while she “allowed a 20-year-old female friend to care of her son.” At about 1 p.m. the friend allegedly took the toddler for a walk in the neighbourhood when she “noticed the young child was displaying signs of medical distress” and “immediately returned to the residence with the child,” EPS said in a news release. When the young woman and toddler arrived at the residence, the boy’s mother was inside with her partner. “The three accused reportedly made attempts to remedy the young boy’s medical distress through different means, but were unsuccessful,” the press release said. At approximately 6:30 p.m. the two women took the toddler to a nearby medical care facility, “where a clinic staff member noticed the child was unresponsive and immediately called 911.”The boy was transported to the hospital by emergency services, where “he was declared deceased.”An autopsy, which included toxicology testing, was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on September 19 and on November 17, police received the results. The medical examiner showed the cause of the toddler’s death was an overdose of Carfentanil, fentanyl, and p-fluorofentanyl toxicity. “The manner of death was confirmed to be accidental ingestion,” police said. On December 11, EPS arrested and charged the 20-year-old with criminal negligence causing death; on December 27, the mother and her partner “turned themselves into police at Northwest Division, where they were each charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.”After consulting with Crown Prosecutors Office, EPS “is not naming the accused or deceased involved in this investigation to protect the identity of other youth in the family.”