Three charged with murder in slaying of 12-year-old Edmonton boy found near Calling Lake

Three Edmonton residents have been charged with murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of a 12-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a rural area near Calling Lake, north of Edmonton, in August.Alberta RCMP announced Wednesday that two men and a woman were arrested Oct. 24 following an extensive investigation into the death of Fiasal Hussein.Cole Morin, 34, and Curtis Brown, 36, both of Edmonton, have each been charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder.Rachel Stuart, 36, also of Edmonton, has been charged with second-degree murder.The investigation began Aug. 6 when Athabasca RCMP received a 911 call at approximately 3:22 a.m. from an unidentified male who reported he had been kidnapped and was injured.Officers responding to the call located a stolen vehicle from Edmonton that showed evidence of an attack.A search of the surrounding area later that morning led police to the remains of an adolescent male at approximately 9 a.m.The victim was subsequently identified as Hussein, a 12-year-old Edmonton resident.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined his death was a homicide.Following nearly three months of investigation, RCMP executed search warrants at residences throughout Edmonton on Oct. 24, resulting in the arrests of the three suspects.“A 12-year-old child did not deserve to be lured from his home and murdered. Whatever challenges or choices may have led to his untimely death, he was still a child with a future ahead of him,” said Sgt. James McConnel of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.“This was a cruel and heartbreaking act, and our thoughts remain with his loved ones as they grieve an unimaginable loss.”.Police said more than 100 RCMP officers were involved in the homicide investigation.The operation included members of Digital Forensic Services, Emergency Response, Crime Reduction Units, the Tactical Support Group, Interview Assistance and the Forensic Identification Section.More than 60 police personnel participated in executing the search warrants and arresting the suspects.RCMP also credited the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs for assisting with the arrests.All three accused appeared in Athabasca Court of Justice on Monday and were remanded into custody.They are scheduled to return to court Nov. 9 in Athabasca.