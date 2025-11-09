News

Three civilians honoured for bravery during BC summer drowning incident

Insp. Martin Guay presents Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation awards to Indiana Gerard, Chloe He, and Sophia Jasemianaasl
Insp. Martin Guay presents Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation awards to Indiana Gerard, Chloe He, and Sophia JasemianaaslCourtesy RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Alouette Lake
Indiana Gerard
Chloe He
Sophia Jasemianaasl
Ridge Meadows
Insp. Martin Guay

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news