Three civilians honoured for bravery during BC summer drowning incident

Ridge Meadows RCMP have recognized three young people for their courage and selfless actions during a tragic incident on Alouette Lake this past summer.On July 31, officers responded to a report of a possible drowning after a male fell from a paddle board and did not resurface. Search and Rescue, along with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Unit, later located the man deceased.Indiana Gerard, Chloe He, and Sophia Jasemianaasl, who were on the water at the time, immediately assisted the victim’s family, providing comfort and calm amid the crisis. The trio also supported the Dive Team during the search and recovery efforts, demonstrating composure and leadership in a highly distressing situation..“The actions of these three young people exemplify the highest standards of the RCMP,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Martin Guay.“They placed the needs of others above their own, and it is individuals like them who strengthen our community and humanity as a whole.”The ceremony at the Ridge Meadows detachment celebrated the bravery and compassion of these civilians, highlighting the dedication and heroism present in the local community.