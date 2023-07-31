featured Three dead after vehicle crashes into Southern Alberta canal By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Jul 31, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three people were killed Monday morning after their vehicle careened off a road into a canal, and sank.RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said the accident happened about 1 a.m. near the St. Mary's Irrigation District canal, located at Hwy. 523 and RR. 73 in Cypress County.Slaney said there were four people in the vehicle but only one was able to escape as it sank beneath the water.The vehicle was found resting on its roof.Cypress County Fire, along with Medicine Hat Fire Aquatic Rescue and EMS rushed to the scene."MHFD Aquatic Rescue entered the water and was able to determine the three occupants were still inside the vehicle," said Slaney.A 28-year-old male resident of Medicine Hat, a 21-year-old female resident of Swift Current, SK., and a 21-year-old female resident of Medicine Hat, were declared dead at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Collision Cypress County Gina Slaney Southern Alberta Mary's Irrigation District Canal Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Freeland chauffeured around while claiming she has no car Canadian player becomes first openly transgender athlete in Women's World Cup Edmonton transit burdened with homeless problem CBC News ‘crossed the line’ with biased political reporting Gov’t worker wins $54,000 in damages, unpaid salary over workplace bullying
