Three dead, including two children, after SUV collides with semi near Kitscoty, Alberta

A 37-year-old Alberta woman and two young children have died following a devastating collision between an SUV and a semi-truck near Kitscoty, while a third child remains in hospital in critical condition.Kitscoty RCMP said the crash occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. Thursday when a southbound SUV crossed an intersection and was struck by a westbound semi-truck.Emergency crews from Kitscoty and Lloydminster responded to the collision.Paramedics confirmed the female driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old resident of Vermilion, had died at the scene.Three children travelling in the SUV were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.Police confirmed Friday that two of the children, ages five and nine, subsequently died from their injuries.An eight-year-old child remains in hospital in critical condition.The identities of the victims have not been released.RCMP investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision.Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to have been contributing factors.No information was provided about the condition of the semi-truck driver.The highway was closed while emergency crews responded and investigators examined the crash scene. It has since reopened to traffic.The investigation remains ongoing.