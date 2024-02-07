Three friends from Calgary split $50M lottery winnings

Three Calgary friends cashed out on the $50 million Lotto 649 jackpot from the December 9 draw, each gaining $16.6 million. Former colleagues Carmen Austria, Gary Perkins and Catherine Wall have been friends for about 20 years — and buying lottery tickets together for 17 years. The winning ticket cost $10 and was bought at Calgary’s Scenic Acres Husky convenience store. The lottery office was closed for the holidays when the trio of friends first called to claim their prize. .“I don’t think anything prepares you for that much emotion," said Wall, per CTV News. She immediately told her work she planned to retire. Perkins said everything happened so fast, “it just didn’t compute” but was at a Ford dealership right away. "I was at the Ford dealership the very next day," Perkins said, apparently to buy a car. "I’ve been preparing for this my whole life."The first thing Austria did was buy a five-week trip to Chile. Her friend sent her a gold-painted 'Millionaires starter kit,’ with fake hundred-dollar bills.