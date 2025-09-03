Three hikers dead after going over BC's Meachen Creek Falls

A second body has been recovered after three hikers went over Meachen Creek Falls near Kimberley, BC.On Monday, Kimberley RCMP responded to a GPS SOS after the trio reportedly fell while hiking near the falls. Officers located a 68-year-old woman’s body partway down the falls, but the other two hikers were not immediately recovered.RCMP confirmed the body of a 35-year-old woman has now been located and recovery efforts are underway. A 35-year-old man remains missing but is presumed dead, and search crews continue efforts to find him.Police say the investigation is ongoing, but none of the deaths are considered suspicious.