Three injured in North York stabbing, suspect arrested by Toronto police

TORONTO — Three people were injured in a stabbing inside a North York home early Thursday morning, according to Toronto police.Officers responded to a residential building near Glendora Ave. and Burnwell Street, close to Yonge St. and Sheppard Ave. East, at approximately 3:39 a.m.Police said two adult women and one adult man were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, initially fled the scene on foot. Authorities later located and arrested the suspect, police said in an update.No further details about the circumstances leading to the stabbing have been released. Police have not yet identified the victims or the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.