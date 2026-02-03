Three junior hockey players killed in highway crash near Stavely

Three young hockey players from the Southern Alberta Mustangs died on Monday when their car collided with a semi-truck at a highway intersection south of Calgary.The crash happened around 11 am at Highway 2 and 55 Avenue in Stavely, about 100 kilometres south of Calgary. The players were heading to team practice.Police said all three occupants of the small passenger vehicle died at the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 40-year-old Stavely resident, suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital. The northbound truck was hauling gravel when the collision occurred.The victims were identified as JJ Wright, 18, and Cameron Casorso, 18, both from Kamloops, BC, and Caden Fine, 17, a centre from Birmingham, Alabama..The Southern Alberta Mustangs play in the Canadian division of the United States Premier Hockey League. The junior team is based in Stavely.In a statement, the team said the players were "more than hockey players." They were teammates, sons, brothers, and friends who were deeply loved members of the Mustangs family and their communities.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered condolences to the families and team."This is an unimaginable loss," Smith said. She added that the Alberta hockey community is standing with those affected during this time of grief.The crash is under investigation. RCMP have not released additional details about what caused the collision.