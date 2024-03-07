Three levels of government dive in to spend $128M on Regina swimming pool

Federal, provincial and city governments have joined forces to announce a swimming pool for Regina, which has been long in the waiting.Taxpayers will contribute $128.1 million to the project. Mayor Sandra Masters thanked her counterparts for their "significant contributions to our city through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.""We are incredibly pleased to advance the development of a new indoor aquatic facility, complete with an innovative geothermal heating facility supported by the research and work of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre and the University of Regina," Masters said."These projects are great examples of where investments from all three levels of government are serving to meet the needs of residents and enhancing our quality of life." Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada Sean Fraser said the project was a good fit for federal priorities."As a government, we are proud to support projects that not only help communities accommodate their growth but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the way," Fraser said. "I am excited that this new facility will not only do that, but will also bring people together for decades to come."The new recreational facility will replace and enhance the amenities offered at the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre, which currently sees more than 170,000 swim visits each year. The new space will deliver on Regina's top recreational priority from the 2019 Recreational Master Plan and it will meet national competition standards, include a significant leisure aquatic component and will expect to see approximately 600,000 swim visits per year. The project boasts modern community spaces, amenities and change rooms to support a multi-functional, inclusive, accessible and sustainable facility.Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris was glad for the provincial role in the infrastructure renewal."Providing an appropriate space for people of all ages to use and enjoy is at the heart of this project," McMorris said. "A new and improved aquatic centre has long been talked about in Regina, and today, we couldn't be more excited to see this project move forward."Funding will also support the construction of a deep Geothermal Heating Facility to provide energy to the new aquatic facility. Naturally occurring hot water will be extracted from the earth and used to heat the aquatic facility, before being returned underground. This clean energy technology will support a greener community, which supports Regina's goal of being net zero by 2050.The Lawson Aquatic Centre was built in 1975 for the Western Canada Summer Games. A proposal to replace it was submitted by the City of Regina in June 2022 and approved in March of 2023.