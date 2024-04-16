Three Manitoba male teens face sex charges in shocking case of high school hockey hazing

Three 17-year-old Manitoba males were arrested Monday for sexual assault linked to a high school hockey team hazing, said RCMP.They are accused of sexual assaults on five rookie fellow team players aged 15 and 16 in two separate incidents, RCMP said in a news release.Both incidents occurred in a Winnipeg hotel — one last November, another in January — while the school team from the Pembina Valley area in the province’s southwest was in the capital playing in tournaments.Two teens were arrested for sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault and forcible confinement. The third was arrested for sexual assault and assault.The incidents were reported to police on February 20.“We have worked closely with the schools, the Prairie Spirit School Division, and coaches to determine what took place and to progress the investigation,” said Tara Seel, Manitoba RCMP media relations officer.“This type of behaviour — violent and humiliating initiations — is unacceptable and is going to result in criminal charges for the three male youth involved.”The teens were released and scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on June 10.According to The Free Press, last month the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association said it was aware of “deeply troubling” allegations involving a high school hockey team with students from three rural high schools.“The association’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of all student athletes involved in school sport,” a statement read. The association declined further comment now that the matter is before the courts.