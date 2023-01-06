"The Massachusetts State Police offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of these three dedicated service members. May they rest in peace," the Massachusetts State Police said.
Three Massachusetts police officers died suddenly within four days in the early days of 2023, according to officials.
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community,” the Massachusetts State Police posted on Facebook on January 4.
“Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from south shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days.”
One of those officers was 25-year-old officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department. He would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop.
"He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department," the Massachusetts State Police said.
On December 28, 2022, Officer Santos passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after succumbing to a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the US Air Force, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, and served overseas in 2019. Officer Santos has a fiancé and an unborn son.
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, officer Sean Besarick, a 24-year veteran of the Brockton Police Department, passed away suddenly at the age of 48-years-old.
Officer Besarick was long-time member of the Brockton Community, graduating from Brockton High School in 1992 before serving in the United States Navy for six years. He became a member of the Brockton Police Department in 1998. Officer Besarick is married and has two daughters.
On Dec. 31, 2022, officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, passed away at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton at the age of 42-years-old. He was a member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations Unit and was the department’s defensive tactics instructor.
"Additionally, he has served as a certified arson investigator, investigating fire incidents alongside the Stoughton Fire Department since 2011," the Massachusetts State Police said.
"He has been awarded numerous commendations from the SPD during his 17 years of service, including a Distinguished Service Award in 2012," the Massachusetts State Police said.
Officer Davis has a fiancé and a daughter.
"The Massachusetts State Police offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of these three dedicated service members. May they rest in peace," the Massachusetts State Police said.
(9) comments
"Safe and effective." Go get those boosters!
I can’t share or talk about any of what I know is going on with any of my vaxxed family or friends. Because there is no fixing what’s they’ve done. I just pray they didn’t get “bad” batches. Look at that old guy in Germany who got in trouble for selling vax records. He’s been vaxxed something like 90 times!
To create conclusions that may or may not be relevant based on personal opinion/belief is to become the same as those you oppose.
Considering this happening, strongly suggest a small but very appropriate book: Is That A Fact? by Mark Battersby (UBC, Capilano U.). Another strong suggestion: Reason in the Balance: An Inquiry Approach to Critical Thinking by Sharon Bailin and Mark Battersby. Even a quick read of these two books will place one substantially ahead of the majority of the voting public and infinitely ahead of the msm/legacy media.....which may be the classic double edged sword....
Nietzsche: He who fights with monsters should look to it that he himself does not become a monster.”
The mass murder and genocide of the mRNA kill shot “vaccines” are becoming more and more apparent and obvious to anyone with over a 1” high forehead day by day
But
Expect our murderous criminal psychotic government and “health officials” to double down on promoting their for profit poison injections as they view this experiment as “too big to fail” and they certainly know they have a completely complicit and compliant bought and paid for MSM in their pocket to promote any Orwellian lie or narrative they choose
We live in very evil times run by very evil people
Sorry COVID SHOT?
COVID?
Three Massachusetts police officers die with several days and no MSM reports it - we get a story on it here in Calgary 4000kms away. Ridiculous
It's a sad state of affairs that the first thought into my head, is "Vaccinated". When will the general public stop ignoring the elephant in the room?
Yep.
