three cops die in four days

"The Massachusetts State Police offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of these three dedicated service members. May they rest in peace," the Massachusetts State Police said.

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Three Massachusetts police officers died suddenly within four days in the early days of 2023, according to officials.

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community,” the Massachusetts State Police posted on Facebook on January 4.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(9) comments

Goose
Goose

"Safe and effective." Go get those boosters!

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I can’t share or talk about any of what I know is going on with any of my vaxxed family or friends. Because there is no fixing what’s they’ve done. I just pray they didn’t get “bad” batches. Look at that old guy in Germany who got in trouble for selling vax records. He’s been vaxxed something like 90 times!

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

To create conclusions that may or may not be relevant based on personal opinion/belief is to become the same as those you oppose.

Considering this happening, strongly suggest a small but very appropriate book: Is That A Fact? by Mark Battersby (UBC, Capilano U.). Another strong suggestion: Reason in the Balance: An Inquiry Approach to Critical Thinking by Sharon Bailin and Mark Battersby. Even a quick read of these two books will place one substantially ahead of the majority of the voting public and infinitely ahead of the msm/legacy media.....which may be the classic double edged sword....

Nietzsche: He who fights with monsters should look to it that he himself does not become a monster.”

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The mass murder and genocide of the mRNA kill shot “vaccines” are becoming more and more apparent and obvious to anyone with over a 1” high forehead day by day

But

Expect our murderous criminal psychotic government and “health officials” to double down on promoting their for profit poison injections as they view this experiment as “too big to fail” and they certainly know they have a completely complicit and compliant bought and paid for MSM in their pocket to promote any Orwellian lie or narrative they choose

We live in very evil times run by very evil people

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Sorry COVID SHOT?

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

COVID?

Report Add Reply
Jm2023
Jm2023

Three Massachusetts police officers die with several days and no MSM reports it - we get a story on it here in Calgary 4000kms away. Ridiculous

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

It's a sad state of affairs that the first thought into my head, is "Vaccinated". When will the general public stop ignoring the elephant in the room?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yep.

Report Add Reply

