Three men arrested in Surrey raid targeting cocaine smuggling operation linked to Mexican cartels

B.C. RCMP investigators have dismantled an organized crime group in Surrey with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels, believed to be involved in cocaine importation and distribution throughout Canada. Three suspects were taken into custody on September 23, following a raid on a fortified property, which also led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, and a large quantity of illicit drugs.The RCMP’s Federal Policing unit, working alongside the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed the search warrant at a residence in Surrey. The property, heavily fortified with compound fencing, steel gates, razor wire, and metal-shuttered doors, featured extensive video and audio surveillance both inside and outside..During the search, authorities uncovered:23 firearms, including 10 handguns, 9 assault rifles, 2 shotguns, and 2 hunting rifles, along with silencers and several thousand rounds of ammunition;Large quantities of drugs, including multi-kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine, and a variety of other opioids;$15,000 in cash, as well as law enforcement-issued apparel.“This enforcement action is part of the RCMP Federal Policing program’s responsibility to protect Canada’s borders from transnational organized crime,” stated Chief Sup. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander of the RCMP Federal Policing Program for the Pacific Region. “Our work targets the importation of cocaine and other drugs into Canada by organized crime groups linked to Mexican cartels.”The investigation remains ongoing, with numerous drug and weapons-related charges pending against the suspects.For those struggling with addiction, help is available through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service at 1-800-663-1441.