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Three more Canadians isolating after being on flight with hantavirus victim, two in Alberta

Two Albertans and one Ontarian are isolating after possible exposure to hantavirus, four Canadians still remain aboard MV Hondius
Hantavirus
HantavirusBaton Rouge General
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Chief Public Health Officer Of Canada
Hantavirus
MV Hondius
Hantavirus spread
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