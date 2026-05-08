Three more Canadians isolating after being on flight with hantavirus victim, two in Alberta

Three more Canadians are reportedly isolating after possibly coming into contact with hantavirus on a flight.At a press conference on Friday, Canada's chief public health officer confirmed that three more Canadians, two in Alberta and one in Ontario, have been ordered to isolate after coming into brief contact with hantavirus on a flight.This is in addition to the three other individuals who were evacuated from the cruise ship, two from Ontario and one from Quebec."We know this is a challenging time for them," Reimer said about the individuals who are isolating.Reimer stressed, throughout her press conference, that the risk of a possible spread of the virus is low and the possibility of a pandemic, similar to COVID, is "very low.""It's not a virus that is transmitted the same way as COVID — it's much harder to transmit it from person to person," she said."It is not a virus that has potential to be a pandemic-causing virus.".When asked about what the government's current plan is for the return of the four Canadians still aboard the MV Hondius, Reimer said they are still waiting for the medical staff onboard the vessel to complete their risk assessment.She also noted that all six individuals who are isolating in Canada are asymptomatic and have not been tested as a result. Tests have not been administered so as not to inspire false confidence due to the virus' ability to remain dormant."If we were to do a test on them, my biggest worry is if it came back negative, that could falsely reassure them that they're not infected when in fact we wouldn't be confident of that," Reimer noted.She mentioned that the situation remains fluid and that the Canadian government remains in cooperation with all other relevant international medical agencies.Reimer noted that the MV Hondius is expected to be allowed to dock in the Canary Islands by Sunday.